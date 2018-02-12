Many companies wait until it’s too late to perform vital restructuring efforts but Amazon isn’t most companies. That’s why, even in the midst of massive growth, the e-commerce giant is constantly evaluating and sharpening its focus.

Sources familiar with the matter tell The Seattle Times that Amazon is in the process of laying off hundreds of corporate employees at the online retailer’s Seattle headquarters. Hundreds more spread across Amazon’s global operations are also being let go, we’re told. Most of the job cuts are targeting Amazon’s consumer retail businesses.

Amazon acknowledged the cuts in a statement to The Seattle Times, saying they are making head count adjustments across the company. A spokesperson described it as a small reduction in a couple of places and aggressive hiring in many others.

For affected employees, Amazon said it is working to find them roles in the areas they are hiring.

Some employees have already been told that their position is being eliminated while others will learn of the layoffs in the coming weeks.

January was a busy month for Amazon as the company opened its tri-dome office space in Seattle. The futuristic complex is home to more than 400 different species of plants and is open to the public for a limited time. Amazon also narrowed its list of potential host cities for its second headquarters down to just 20 and opened its first cashier-free grocery store to the public.