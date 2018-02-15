You might want to put the kids to bed for this one. A modder named Filip (last name withheld by request) has been working on a mod for the Sims 4 that adds drugs to the game, and he’s making enough money from it to rival an actual drug dealer.

The mod is called "Basemental," and it introduces marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines, and MDMA (aka Molly, X, Ecstasy) to the game, which the sims can buy, consume, and sell. It also added a "drug dealer" trait so you can create a sim that can supply the illicit contraband. The mod even has a relatively complex system that not only makes the sims act high, hungover, or crashed out, but also allows them to become addicted, overdose (fatally and nonfatally), and get arrested for drug possession.

Filip says the whole idea started after he bought the Sims 4 in the hope of using the home design features as a cheap alternative to a CAD suite to help him remodel his real-life kitchen. He had never played the game before and soon discovered that it does not make for a very effective CAD program.

However, he also discovered several clutter items in the game like bongs and lines of coke, and it got him to wondering if there was a way to make the sims use them instead of just being decorative. He started with lines of cocaine that would disappear when Sims snorted them. From there the mod grew to include the other drugs and gameplay features.

A fellow modder suggested he make a Patreon account so people could leave him donations. He started up an account expecting only to get a few hundred dollars from it. As it sits right now, he is making over $6,000 per month in donations on his Patreon.

Filip told Kotaku that he does not condone drug use and that he did not make the mod just to allow Sims to get high. That is why he built the negative aspects of doing drugs into the mod. Showing that your sims will go through withdrawals, get arrested, or even die from doing drugs makes for a counterbalance to the short-lived “fun” benefits each drug offers.

Filip recommends using his mod with Turbodriver’s sex mod Wicked Whims. This mod pairs well with Basemental by adding other effects such as trading sex for drugs and possible miscarriages for sims that use while pregnant.

So far Filip has not been hassled by EA over the mod, but I have a feeling that when it gets wind of the money that he is making the legal team will shut him down. Until then the mod is available for download from his website.