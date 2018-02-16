Steam has decided it’s time for you to add to your backlog of unplayed games. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, a sale is underway on the popular platform. Not only are there a slew of discounts available, but Valve has also updated the Steam Wishlist with some new features.

If you’re one of the few people who don’t already own them, both Grand Theft Auto V and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt have been reduced to $29.99 and $19.99, respectively. The latter is an especially good deal as it includes both expansions: 'Hearts of Stone' and the fantastic 'Blood and Wine.'

Other bargains include Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition for $36, Ark: Survival Evolved for $20, and Dark Souls III for just $14.99. While it is only discounted by 10 percent, the more recent Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a must for RPG fans, and one of our Best PC games you should be playing.

Moving on to the updated Wishlist, Valve has listened to user requests and added new filtering and sorting options. It's now possible to filter items on the list by price thresholds (under $5 and $10) and by levels of discount like 50 or 75 percent, which will be quite handy for the current sale. Users can also exclude early access, pre-release, and VR-only titles, and you have the option of only showing games that can be purchased with the amount in your Steam Wallet.

Another feature is the ability to add games straight to your cart from the Wishlist, rather than being directed to their store page first. The only exception is for titles with multiple versions such as deluxe editions, as users could end up purchasing something they didn't want.

The Lunar Sale runs until February 19, so make sure to check it out.