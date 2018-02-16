With Valentine’s Day duties squarely in the rear view mirror, gamers can get back to doing what they do best – play games! The timing couldn’t be any better as multiple games and services are free to try this weekend.

From now through February 18 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, Microsoft is offering all Xbox Live members without a Gold membership the opportunity to play online as part of its Free Play Days For All event. Best yet, all Xbox Live members will also have free access to play Rainbow Six Siege and NBA 2K18 on Xbox One.

Blizzard’s Overwatch, meanwhile, is also free to play this weekend. The event, appropriately dubbed the Overwatch Free Weekend, kicks off today and runs through February 19 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC (note that you’ll need a PlayStation Plus membership, an Xbox Live Gold membership or a Battle.net account for your respective platform of choice).

Also free to play on your platform of choice this weekend is Rainbow Six Siege. In addition to the aforementioned availability on Xbox One, the full version of Ubisoft’s shooter will be offered on PlayStation 4 and the PC.

On the PS4, the free window runs through February 20 at 5 a.m. Pacific. On Xbox One, you’ll have until February 19 at 12 a.m. Pacific to play and on the PC, you’ll be good until February 18 at 1 p.m. Pacific.

Last but certainly not least, GOG is offering up a free copy of Kalypso’s Dungeons II through February 18 at 2 p.m. UTC.

All that’s left at this point is to decide exactly how you want to split up your time this weekend. Happy gaming!