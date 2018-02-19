Tesla CEO Elon Musk late last year claimed the company’s second generation Roadster would be able to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds (the Model S P100D sedan was able to do so in 2.28 seconds last February).

Many believed the Roadster was destined to be the first production vehicle to break the sub-2 second 0-60 barrier… and it still could be, but Tesla had better hurry up.

The Aspark Owl, a street-legal hypercar out of Japan, recently managed to lay down a sub-2 second 0-60 time and has the video footage to prove it.

As Jalopnik highlights, the Owl was able to accelerate to 60 mph in just 1.921 seconds in a recent test run. Granted, it did so on Hoosier racing tires (that aren’t legal on ordinary streets) and a burnout was conducted beforehand to heat the tires up and shed them of debris which is a standard practice. Nevertheless, a 1.921 second 0-60 is a 1.921 second 0-60 and that’s damn quick.

A few tenths of a second quicker to 60 mph may not sound like much but at this level, any improvement is incredibly difficult to achieve.

Aspark says it will continue to tweak its vehicle until the feat can be accomplished on street-legal rubber. You can hear the slicks struggling for grip in the test run; getting comparable grip on street-legal tires will be a challenge.

The company is planning a small production run of 50 units soon with each priced around $4.4 million.