Twitch Prime has launched a program to give indie developers a chance to increase their public presence. It is called Indie Amplifier. From now through the end of February and the first part of March, the promotion will feature Twitch streamers SimCopter1 and DizzyKitten streaming content from various indie titles.

Twitch Prime members then can vote on which game they like the best. Voting is already open and will run through March 11. The game with the most votes will be highlighted on the Twitch Prime channel with gameplay and interviews with the developers conducted by Twitch personalities Giantwaffle and bacon_donut.

In addition to the exposure the number one pick receives, Prime Members will get a free copy of the game. Plus, the top three picks will share in a $175,000 prize pool.

The games featured during the promotion will include:

Each game (in pairs) will get some airtime on the Twitch Prime channel for the next two weeks on Mondays and Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. PST. You just missed Treadnauts and High Hell today but worry not. Individual coverage of those two games is coming on 2/27 and 3/4, respectively.

In fact, each game will have a day where a Twitch streamer will give it the full treatment. Individual coverage starts tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. on DizzyKitten’s channel with SteamWorld Dig 2.

Amazon has a full schedule of programming on its Indie Amplifier page.

The free game will only be available March 15-21. It will appear (as all Twitch Prime offers do) in the drop-down menu below your Prime Crown icon. Full terms are also listed on the Amplifier page.