Nintendo wins big at 21st annual DICE Awards
Breath of the Wild earned multiple honors including Game of the YearBy Shawn Knight
Nintendo owned the night at the 21st annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony in Las Vegas yesterday evening as it took home multiple awards for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild including Game of the Year honors.
The latest entry in Nintendo’s popular franchise also won Adventure Game of the Year and finished first in the categories of Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction and Outstanding Achievement in Game Design. Nintendo in total took home 10 awards.
Cuphead, the run and gun indie title from developer StudioMDHR, had an impressive showing as well, earning awards for Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Outstanding Achievement in Animation.
Unsurprisingly, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was recognized as Action Game of the Year. The online battle royale game also earned top honors in the Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay category.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Mobile Game of the Year: Fire Emblem Heroes
Handheld Game of the Year: Metroid: Samus Returns
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award: Snipperclips
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Sports Game of the Year: FIFA 18
Role-Playing Game of the Year: NierR: Automata
Racing Game of the Year: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Fighting Game of the Year: Injustice 2
Family Game of the Year: Snipperclips
Adventure Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Action Game of the Year: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Outstanding Technical Achievement: Horizon Zero Dawn
Outstanding Achievement in Story: Horizon Zero Dawn
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: Super Mario Odyssey
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Cuphead
Outstanding Achievement in Character: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice - Senua
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Cuphead
Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Cuphead