Nintendo owned the night at the 21st annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony in Las Vegas yesterday evening as it took home multiple awards for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild including Game of the Year honors.

The latest entry in Nintendo’s popular franchise also won Adventure Game of the Year and finished first in the categories of Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction and Outstanding Achievement in Game Design. Nintendo in total took home 10 awards.

Cuphead, the run and gun indie title from developer StudioMDHR, had an impressive showing as well, earning awards for Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Outstanding Achievement in Animation.

Unsurprisingly, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was recognized as Action Game of the Year. The online battle royale game also earned top honors in the Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay category.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Mobile Game of the Year: Fire Emblem Heroes

Handheld Game of the Year: Metroid: Samus Returns

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award: Snipperclips

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Sports Game of the Year: FIFA 18

Role-Playing Game of the Year: NierR: Automata

Racing Game of the Year: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Fighting Game of the Year: Injustice 2

Family Game of the Year: Snipperclips

Adventure Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Action Game of the Year: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Outstanding Technical Achievement: Horizon Zero Dawn

Outstanding Achievement in Story: Horizon Zero Dawn

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: Super Mario Odyssey

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Cuphead

Outstanding Achievement in Character: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice - Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Cuphead

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Cuphead