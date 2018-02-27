Sony is billing its new a7 III digital camera as a “basic full-frame model” but that’s a bit of an understatement. In reality, it’s one of the most impressive full-frame mirrorless cameras to date.

At its core is a new 24.2-megapixel back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor boasting increased sensitivity, respectable resolution and 15 stops of dynamic range at low sensitivities. You also get an updated BIONZ X processing engine that boosts processing speed by 1.8x compared to the a7 II. Indeed, it appears to be the same processing engine used in the new a7R III.

Together, the components produce an ISO range of 100 – 51,200 that’s expandable to ISO 50 – 204,800 when dealing with still images. Autofocus response and tracking has also been improved with almost 2x the focusing speed in low-light conditions and 2x the tracking speed compared to the previous model.

When shooting, expect to be able to capture full resolution images at up to 10 frames per second with continuous AF / AE tracking for up to 177 standard JPEG images, 89 compressed RAW photos or 40 uncompressed RAW images. The high-speed shooting mode works with both the mechanical and electronic shutter.

Elsewhere, you’ll find an autofocus system with 425 contrast AF points that work with a 693-point focal-plane phase-detection AF system from Sony’s a9 model to provide coverage across approximately 93 percent of the frame.

If video is your thing, you’ll be happy to know the a7 III offers 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) video recording across the full width of the camera’s sensor. Sony highlights that the camera uses full pixel readout without pixel binning to collect roughly 2.4x the amount of data required for 4K movies. It then oversamples to produce high-quality 4K footage with “exceptional detail and depth.” There’s even an anti-flicker function to help the camera detect the frequency of artificial lighting and time the shutter to cope with it.

The Sony a7 III is expected to ship in April at an MSRP of $2,000 or as part of a kit with the FE 28‑70 mm F3.5‑5.6 lens for $2,200. Look for it at your favorite Sony authorized dealers or online through Sony’s website.