There have been plenty of movie adaptations of video games in the past, the overwhelming majority of which have been utter garbage. But Ubisoft is trying something a bit different with Far Cry 5. The company has teamed up with Amazon Prime to create a live-action short film based on the game, and it will be released on the streaming service next week.

‘Inside Eden’s Gate’ features Far Cry 5’s Montana cult but follows the story of three vloggers, who aren’t in the game. The trio head to Hope County to follow the leads of missing locals and other strange events, before meeting Eden’s Gate leader Joseph Seed, who is played by Greg Bryk (A History of Violence) in both the movie and the game. It also stars American Sniper’s Kyle Gallner.

The short will be available on Amazon Prime this Monday, March 5, and is being produced in partnership with Legendary Entertainment’s Asylum division. Let’s hope it will be better than the 2008 Far Cry movie; another painful experience from Uwe Boll—the director behind such legendary video game adaptations as House of the Dead, Postal, and Alone in the Dark, easily one of the worst movies of all time

Keeping with the live action theme, Ubisoft released another trailer for Far Cry 5 earlier this week, which you can see below. It shows how Seed and Hope County pastor Jerome Jeffries came to be enemies, with the cult leader appearing to have killed his former friend’s daughter.

Far Cry 5 arrives on March 27. Check out the PC requirements here.