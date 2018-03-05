If you're a parent who struggles to keep age-inappropriate content out of your kids' hands, you aren't alone. To help parents out, platforms like YouTube typically implement age gates and maturity filters for certain videos but these content barriers are typically pretty easy to circumvent.

Netflix, on the other hand, took things a step further by implementing a PIN system for content which lets parents require their kids to enter a code before they can access certain groups of content separated by "maturity levels."

While this is a more effective solution than a simple age gate, it isn't ideal - after all, parents may object to a specific show or movie but not everything within a given maturity level. This is something Netflix understands if their latest announcement is anything to go by. Soon, the popular streaming platform will be adding a bit more nuance to their content blocking system.

Instead of outright blocking entire maturity levels of content, parents can simply lock specific shows or movies behind PINs. It should be noted this new system won't act as a complete replacement for Netflix's old system but rather an additional layer of control for parents that want to take advantage of it.

"We understand that every family is different and that parents have differing perspectives on what they feel is appropriate to watch at different ages," Netflix said in a blog post. "While we already provide PIN protection for all content at a particular maturity level for Netflix accounts, PIN protection for a specific series or film provides families with an additional tool to make decisions they are comfortable with."

Furthermore, Netflix will also "begin displaying more prominently" the maturity level rating for a given piece of content, allowing parents and kids alike to quickly determine whether or not the show or movie will be appropriate before it begins.

Netflix has not provided a specific release date for this new functionality but it's expected to roll out across all "global markets" in the coming months.