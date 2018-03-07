Amazon last June rolled out a cheaper version of its Prime membership to customers participating in select government assistance programs. The experiment was seemingly a success as the e-commerce giant has now expanded the program to include qualifying recipients of Medicaid, a government program that helps low-income people with medical costs.

Amazon normally charges $12.99 per month for an all-encompassing Prime membership if billed on a month-to-month basis. When paid up front as part of Amazon’s $99 annual membership, the rate works out to $8.25 per month. Medicaid recipients will pay just $5.99 per month with no annual commitment.

Amazon launched its monthly subscription model in 2016 and priced it at $10.99 per month. In January, the company bumped the monthly rate by $2 to $12.99.

Discounted Prime memberships include all of the perks of a standard Prime account including free, two-day shipping on millions of items as well as access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading, just to name a few.

Those with a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) or Medicaid card can sign up today. Do note, however, that you’ll need to verify eligibility every 12 months and that household sharing of Prime benefits isn’t available as part of the discounted offer.