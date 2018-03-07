AMD at CES in January shared a handful of details regarding its second generation Ryzen CPUs. The chips, built on the 12nm Zen+ architecture, were said to feature higher clock speeds and a pair of new boost technologies – Precision Boost 2 and XFR 2.

Now, we’ve got some additional details to build on courtesy of Spanish website El Chapuzas Informatico (via VideoCardz).

In a series of leaked slideshows, we see that AMD’s lineup consists of six Ryzen 2000-series SKUs. At the low end is the $99 Ryzen 3 2200G, a four-core / four-thread component with a base clock of 3.5GHz, a turbo clock of 3.7GHz and a 65W TD.

The next step up is the Ryzen 5 2400G. At four cores and eight threads, the chip features a base clock of 3.6GHz that can boost up to 3.9GHz when needed. Expect to pay around $169 for this 65W TDP part.

The Ryzen 5 2600, meanwhile, is a six-core / 12-thread chip with a TDP of 65W, a base clock speed of 3.3GHz and a turbo clock speed of 3.9GHz. It’ll retail for approximately $199.

AMD’s Ryzen 5 2600X is also a six-core / 12-thread processor albeit with a faster base clock of 3.6GHz and a zippy turbo clock of 4.25GHz. It’ll consume a bit more juice as well as evident by its 95W TDP and of course, you’ll a little more for that extra power - $249, according to the slide.

At the upper-end of the lineup is the Ryzen 7 2700 and 2700X. Both chips sport eight cores / 16 threads with the non-X version boasting a base clock of 3.2GHz, a boost clock of 4.1GHz, a TDP of 65W and a price tag of $299. The speedier 2700X will feature a base clock of 3.7GHz, a turbo clock of 4.35GHz and a 105W TDP. Expect to pay $369 for the opportunity.

The chips will run in new 400-series motherboards although as noted on one of the slides, optimized BIOS updates are coming from motherboard manufacturers sometime this month.

As always, it’s important to remember that expectations should be kept in check when dealing with leaks of this nature. Such is especially the case here as some of the slides mention an embargo date of March 15, 2017, but also contain pricing information from “January 2018.” This could easily be human error but it is worth pointing out. Either way, we should find out soon enough as the April 2018 launch window looms.