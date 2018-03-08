Google Search has changed quite a bit over the years, for better or for worse. Last month, the search giant controversially removed the "View Image" button from Google's Image Search following a lawsuit settlement between Google and Getty Images.

More recently, we reported on Google's apparent decision to split-test their minimalist 'material design' language in the wild among some Search users - a move that could alter the appearance of Search results quite a bit if it ever rolls out for the general public.

Now, the company is making a few additional changes to their Search function but they're a bit more substantial than a few visual tweaks. As part of Google's ever-expanding "Posts on Google" feature, musicians will now be able to add Twitter-like updates to Search results involving their name. Initially, the Post tool was only available to celebrities and more well-known corporations.

You can read more about the tool's functionality on Google's website but the gist is, once a frequently-searched individual becomes verified, they'll be able to use the tool to publish "text, images, videos and events, which show up instantly in search results."

You can see the results of this feature for yourself by simply Googling a well-known celebrity or baseball team. If your screen is large enough, you'll see the posts in question appear in the right-hand information panel.

Naturally, Google has a vetting process in place to ensure only frequently-searched groups or people can get access to the tool. However, it's a pretty simple one - according to Google, all you have to do is "search for the name you want to claim, click on the little text asking if you manage the online presence [and] follow the instructions." Once verified, you'll see a small blue Twitter-like check mark appear near all future posts you create.