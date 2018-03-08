It would seem that the rumored Black Ops 4 leak that we reported about Wednesday was actually a teaser by Activision leading up to its official announcement for the game today.

If you’ll recall, Houston Rockets star James Harden was seen walking into the locker rooms before Tuesday night’s game wearing a black hat that looked to have a strange Black Ops 4 (IIII) logo. At the time, I questioned whether it was an accidental leak or just a shrewd product placement to tease the rumored game.

It seems that the latter is the case as Activision just officially announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It has confirmed an October 12, 2018, release date, which jives with rumors from Marcus Sellars that the game was hitting all platforms this fall.

"Treyarch is set to revolutionize the top-selling series in Call of Duty history when it launches worldwide on Friday, October 12, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC."

One thing that Sellars may have gotten wrong, however, is his claim of a Switch version of the shooter.

According to the Activision blog, the game is only listed for release on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. This does not entirely preclude a Switch version, but it does seem to indicate that we won’t be seeing one on October 12.

It has also been rumored that combat in the next Black Ops will be set in the “near-future,” but Activision did not confirm this. In fact, the announcement was very light on details, but it did mention there will be a Community Reveal Event on May 17. Fans are sure to get the full disclosure then.