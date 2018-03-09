While it’s true that Steam’s third highest earning game of all time, PUBG, often steals the spotlight, you can’t ignore that other popular, and arguably better, last-man-standing title, Fortnite Battle Royale. Now, Developer Epic Games has announced that the free-to-play game is coming to iOS and Android devices.

Fortnite Battle Royale will arrive on both phones and tablets. iOS users can sign up for an early version of the game from next week (March 12), while Android support is arriving sometime in the next few months.

“On phones and tablets, Fortnite is the same 100-player game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac,” states the devs. “Same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates.”

Epic says that thanks to its partnership with Sony, Fortnite Battle Royale will support cross-play and cross-progression, so PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android (eventually) users will be able to play together. No mention of the Xbox One, though, possibly due to the deal with Sony. We know that Fortnite cross-play is possible between rival consoles, as a “configuration issue” temporarily enabled the feature last year. Sony has said it doesn't allow cross-play for games like Minecraft and Rocket League due to the risks posed to younger players.

A select number of iOS users who register will receive invites for the game soon after, with additional invites being sent out regularly over the coming months. These will include codes that can be shared with friends. Apple users will need an internet connection, obviously, and iOS 11 on at least the iPhone 6S/SE, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, and iPad 2017 devices.

"We believe this is the future of games," Epic writes. "The same game on all platforms. Console quality graphics and action. Play when you want, where you want."

Epic never said exactly when the full version of the mobile game will release, or when it intends to enable cross-play support, but we probably won’t be waiting too long.