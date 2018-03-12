Doom really is the game that keeps on giving. Not only have we seen it running on virtually every device with a display, including a printer screen and a single keyboard key, but its countless mods and remakes make sure it’s still relevant today, 25 years after id Software unleashed it onto the world.

In the world of remakes, one such fan-made title—miniDOOM—got plenty of attention for the way it reimagined the FPS as a 2D platformer when it was released two years ago. The “very short parody” was created by brothers Felipe and Juan Carlos Porcel as part of the game programming course they taught, showing how to make simple platformers on GameMaker Studio.

Now, Studio Calavera, which now consists of the Porcel brothers and Manuel Soruco, is back with MiniDOOM 2—a bigger and better remake of their earlier effort.

The pixelated graphics and retro gameplay mixed with impressive explosions and gore remain. This time around, there are 17 new levels, two new bosses, five difficulty levels, and four game modes. Plenty of creatures from the original games make an appearance, including the Mancubus, Revenant, and the incredibly annoying Lost Souls. There are also 14 weapons that are inspired by those from across the entire Doom franchise.

Studio Calavera adds that you also get “40+ minutes of face-melting metal and spine-shivering ambient music.” Best of all, Both MiniDOOM 2 and its predecessor are free. You can find out more on company’s website or download it from Itch.io.