The meteoric rise in popularity of messaging apps means communicating with people around the world has never been easier, but it’s also enabled us to send messages we later regret. Thankfully, WhatsApp is giving users longer to undo their shameful conversations by extending the time they can delete them to over one hour.

Following rumors that it was about to do so, WhatsApp introduced an ‘unsend’ feature last year. This allows people to delete a message sent to groups or individuals, thereby removing the offending content and leaving recipients with only, “This message was deleted.”

WhatsApp writes that the feature is particularly useful if you sent a message to the wrong person or if it contained a mistake. In reality, those with a penchant for drunk texting everyone from exes to people they haven’t seen in years get most use out of it. However, the function comes with a pretty major caveat: the messages can only be deleted within seven minutes of sending them.

But after checking out the latest WhatsApp iOS update (2.18.31), WABetaInfo, a Twitter account that covers WhatsApp beta news, tweeted that it contained a new ‘Delete for everyone’ limit of 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds.

A new WhatsApp for iOS update (2.18.31) is available on AppStore.

It is a bug fixes update, but it has the new “Delete for everyone” limit, that’s 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2018

The extended time limit will be welcomed by anyone who uses WhatsApp in an emotional/drunk state, but they’ll still need to wipe the messages before any recipients read them. There’s no going back after that point; the only option is to face the consequences or use the preferred excuse of so many celebrities: swear you were hacked.