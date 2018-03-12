If you're an avid fan of Amazon's line of Echo devices, you're probably already aware you can place free calls to other Alexa users through the devices by simply telling the virtual assistant to do so. While this is a handy feature to have, not everyone has access to their smart speaker at all times.

This is something Amazon understands if their latest Alexa app feature is anything to go by. If you are on a limited talk or text plan but still want to easily communicate with your friends or family, Amazon has finally made it possible for users to place calls through the Alexa app on Android tablets, iPads and the company's own line of Fire tablets.

To be clear, it was always possible to receive calls from Echo-owning users via the Alexa app but this is the first time you'll be able to initiate them without one of Amazon's pricey smart speakers.

To take advantage of the new feature, you'll simply need to open the Alexa app and tap the home button to give Alexa a call command. For Fire tablet owners, the process is even easier - instead of opening the app, you can speak your device's Alexa wake word to initiate a call. If you'd prefer to chat face to face, you can also ask Alexa to make a video call or simply hit the "Video" button in the in-app Contacts menu.

Image via Digital Trends