Fitbit’s second true smartwatch is now official. After a series of leaked images more or less spoiled the surprise late last month, Fitbit on Tuesday pulled the cover back on the Fitbit Versa.

Priced at $199.95, the Versa is best described as a sleeker, more refined version of Fitbit’s first smartwatch, the Ionic. The Versa, reportedly short for “versatility,” features a less “blocky” design with gently-rounded edges, a slightly smaller screen, lower battery life (four days versus five with the Ionic) and no GPS. Fitbit is calling it the lightest metal smartwatch in the US.

What’s to like about the Versa, you ask? Well, there’s the price. At $100 less than the Ionic, it’s sure to appeal to a wider range of consumers. And just because it’s missing a few features found on the Ionic doesn’t mean it’s worth overlooking.

It’ll ship running Fitbit OS 2.0 with a new personalized dashboard and offers advanced health and fitness features like 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep stage tracking and on-screen workouts. You also get standard smartwatch features like notifications and quick replies, music on the go and the ability to pay wirelessly wherever contactless payments are accepted. There’s even female-specific health tracking to help women keep tabs on their menstrual cycle.

Fitbit is accepting pre-orders for the Versa from today ahead of a global launch slated for April 2018 at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart, just to name a few. It’s being offered in black with a black aluminum case, gray with a silver aluminum case or peach with a rose gold aluminum case.