As smartphones become thinner, lighter and more fragile over time, the risk of accidentally damaging them increases accordingly.

Unfortunately, unless you're an Apple customer, getting an in-person fix for your damaged device without voiding your warranty can be a difficult task. To complicate matters further, despite the wide array of third-party phone repair shops scattered across the US, not all of them use genuine Samsung parts.

However, it seems Samsung understands these frustrations. Starting today, the Korean company is rolling out their new "Samsung Care" service, developed in partnership with device repair chain uBreakiFix.

This partnership will convert over 300 uBreakiFix locations across the US to Samsung "Authorized Service Providers." For customers, that means uBreakiFix's repairs won't void your warranty and the company's technicians will only use "genuine" Samsung parts.

For customers, that means uBreakiFix's repairs won't void your warranty and the company's technicians will only use "genuine" Samsung parts.

To take advantage of Samsung Care, you simply need to visit the official uBreakiFix website to begin a repair order for your device. On the website, you'll select the repair your device requires as well as the uBreakiFix location you'd like to visit and then schedule a check-in date. If you'd prefer not to visit a repair location in-person, you can opt to mail your device in instead.

According to Samsung, "walk-ins are always welcome" and uBreakiFix will offer "same-day repairs" for most issues. Repair pricing will likely vary significantly depending on the device you bring in but, for reference, the cost to replace a Galaxy S8 Plus' screen through uBreakiFix is about $259.

If you're not sure exactly what your device's issue is, technicians can perform a free "diagnostic service" to help you narrow the problem down.