Makita cordless coffee maker runs on power tool batteries
Brew a fresh cup of coffee anytime, anywhereBy Shawn Knight
Coffee shops like Starbucks have made it trivially easy to get your fix on the go but what if you’re out in the middle of nowhere or on a job site with no access to electricity to brew your own? Sure, you could rough it and use a campfire or other primitive methods but who has time for that?
With Makita’s latest cordless coffee maker, you can brew a fresh cup any time so long as you’ve got a battery handy.
The Makita CM501DZ is a cordless coffee maker that runs on the same batteries that power the company’s various lines of cordless power tools. It’s not the first cordless coffee maker from Makita – the DCM500Z is also in stock at retailers around the web – but this looks to be the latest, most refined version. There’s a product brochure (PDF) on Makita’s website but it’s mostly written in Japanese.
While not exactly a necessity, a gadget like this could be more useful than you think and could come in incredibly handy while out on a boat, during a picnic or even during extended power outages.
According to Asahi, the new model can make up to 5.3 cups of coffee on a single charge using an 18V battery. The unit weighs 1.5 kilograms and will set you back 11,900 yen, or around $112.