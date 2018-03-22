The 2018 Game Developers Choice Awards were held last night in San Francisco, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild made quite the showing. The blockbuster hit for the Switch and Wii U beat out all competition by winning three out of six nominations including Game of the Year. It probably should not have been a big surprise that Zelda did so well considering it scored a perfect 100 in our books.

Of course, that's not to say Breath of the Wild was not up against some stiff contenders for GotY. Horizon Zero Dawn, Super Mario Odyssey, Nier: Automata, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds were also in the running for the top honor. I honestly thought PUBG would walk away with the trophy considering the swimming pools full of cash the game has made over the year, but Zelda proved the victor.

In addition to being crowned Game of the Year, BotW also picked up awards for Best Audio and Best Design. It was also nominated for the Innovation Award, Best Technology, and Best Visual Art, but lost to Gorogoa, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Cuphead respectively. It scored an honorable mention for Best Narrative as well.

Breath of the Wild won the most awards and nominations at the show.

Ironically, despite its commercial success, PUBG did not win any of the three categories that it was nominated for — GotY, Best Design, and Innovation. It just goes to show that sales don’t necessarily translate into winning awards.

Rounding out the awards StudioMDHR won Best Debut thanks to Cuphead. Best Mobile Game went to Gorogoa. What Remains of Edith Finch took home the Best Narrative Award. Superhot VR pulled off the biggest upset at the show for beating out both Skyrim VR and Star Trek: Bridge Crew for Best VR/AR Game.

The GDCA website has not been updated yet, but if you want to see a full breakdown of the awards, including the 2018 IGF Awards, GameSpot has a complete list of winners and losers.