The high cost of virtual reality headsets has been one of the biggest reasons behind their slow adoption, but more manufacturers are dropping their prices. The latest of these is Sony, which is permanently reducing the amount you’ll pay for one of its PlayStation VR bundles.

Sony’s virtual reality device now starts at $299.99 (379.99 CAD) for the VR Doom bundle. For that price, buyers get the headset, the necessary PlayStation camera, a VR demo disc, and the Doom VFR game. This bundle was previously available for $399.99 (499.99 CAD)

Spending $349.99 (449.99 CAD) will get you The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR bundle. As the name suggests, this comes with the Skyrim VR core game and all official add-ons, as well as two PlayStation Move controllers, the headset, and the PS camera. The package was originally $449.99 (579.99 CAD).

Sony has temporarily dropped the price of its VR headsets in the past; select bundles starting at $199 went on sale last month. But these new price cuts are a permanent reduction in the MSRP.

It also appears that the headset included in the bundles is the redesigned model Sony unveiled last year. It comes with integrated headphones and an updated processor unit that supports HDR passthrough, allowing users to watch “HDR-compatible PS4 content on a TV without having to disconnect the Processor Unit in between the TV and the PS4 system.”

One of the reasons behind the price cuts, other than getting more PlayStation 4 and Pro users to buy a PSVR, is the upcoming Oculus Go headset. Priced at $199, Oculus’ device might not be as powerful as Sony’s, but it doesn’t require a smartphone, console, or PC to operate.

The discounted PlayStation VR bundles will be available from March 29th.