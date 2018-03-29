The family of Elaine Herzberg, the woman who was killed by one of Uber’s self-driving vehicles, has reached a settlement with the ride-hailing company. The agreement means a potential legal battle has now been avoided.

The collision between Uber’s autonomous Volvo and Herzberg took place in Tempe, Arizona, on March 18. The 49-year-old was pushing her bicycle across the road when she was hit. She later died in hospital, becoming the first person to be killed by an autonomous vehicle. A video released by police shows the moments leading up to the crash.

It wasn’t clear if Herzberg’s family had intended to launch a lawsuit against Uber. The victim’s stepdaughter, Tina Marie Herzberg White, had said, “Ain’t no amount of money in the world going to bring her back.”

Reuters reports that Cristina Perez Hesano, an attorney with the firm of Bellah Perez in Glendale, Arizona, said “the matter has been resolved” between Uber and Herzberg’s husband and daughter.

The terms of the settlement have not been revealed. Bellah Perez said Herzberg’s family has no further comment on the matter as they consider it resolved.

Following the accident, Uber took all its self-driving cars off the roads in the four cities they operate. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the company wouldn’t be reapplying for a permit to test its self-driving cars in California.

Other companies with autonomous car projects, including Toyota and Nvidia, have temporarily halted self-driving car tests on public roads. The chip maker has been quick to point out that Uber does not use its self-driving platform architecture.

“Uber does not use Nvidia drive technology. Uber develops its own sensing and drive technology,” said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.