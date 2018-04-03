Canadian developer Behaviour Interactive got a jump on PAX East 2018, which starts Thursday, by dropping an announcement trailer for Deathgarden. The new game bears more than a passing resemblance to the developer’s previous title Dead by Daylight.

Deathgarden is an asymmetrical survival game (4v1 multiplayer) just like Death by Daylight. However, unlike the killer/victim premise found in its sibling, the new game is set in a dystopian future where humans hunting other humans is a spectator sport. Four "Runners" are tasked with escaping The Garden before being killed by the "Hunter."

The Garden is randomly generated so players can forget about learning the map — it will be different for every match. Other than that Behaviour did not give away too many details. However, the official website for the game has several screenshots that give us a few more clues to how the game is played.

Being a 4-on-1 game means that the Hunter must be better armed (and armored) than the Runners. Indeed, screenshots reveal that the Hunter is equipped with a large, powerful rifle and metal armor. Runners, on the contrary, wear only light clothing and carry futuristic looking bows and arrows.

Another shot shows the HUD of the Hunter. It appears that he may have access to turrets as indicated by an icon in the lower left of the screen. Such an asset will allow the Hunter to cut off clear exits from the garden or enable him to strategically “herd” the Runners in a direction that suits him.

No release date has yet been set, but Behaviour Interactive will have a booth set up at PAX to allow attendees to try out an alpha build of the game. If you are not fortunate enough to be attending PAX East, you can sign up for the Deathgarden newsletter for a chance to get in on one of the closed alpha tests.