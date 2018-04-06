Here’s one we didn’t see coming. Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is set to arrive digitally and at retail on June 5 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo’s Switch and Windows PC.

Gamers of a certain age will no doubt remember the first Shaq Fu, a 2D fighting game that launched on the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis consoles in late 1994. It was ported to other platforms a year later but it really didn’t matter as many consider it one of the worst video games ever released.

As PC Gamer highlights, former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal and developer Big Deez Productions launched a crowdfunding campaign for Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn back in 2014. Surprisingly enough, it managed to meet its $450,000 funding goal, seemingly giving the game the green light.

A teaser arrived in late 2015 and over the course of the following year, the developer said time and again that the game was close to completion. Unforeseen difficulties announced earlier this year including having to change certain in-game narratives and coordinating marketing campaigns resulted in further delays but now, the game has a firm release date.

Big Deez Productions said in February that they’re preparing to give birth to what they believe “will be a cult classic.” In their words, they’ve created an edgy, satirical adventure that is a lot of fun to play. We shall see.

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is available to pre-order for $29.99.