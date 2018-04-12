CCP Games, developer and publisher of the massively popular space-based MMORPG Eve Online, has shared information regarding the game’s next expansion.

Into the Abyss, Eve Online’s 37th free expansion, will feature a new NPC faction known as the Triglaivan Collective. They’ll be located in newly designed Abyssal Deadspace pockets, an extremely dangerous region featuring harvestable resources for constructing new offensive and defensive weaponry.

News of the expansion came during a keynote presentation at CCP Games’ annual Eve Fanfest convention. It’s here that CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson also shared some new information about Project Nova, CCP’s mysterious FPS.

As Kotaku highlights, Project Nova will be set in the same universe as Eve Online although it won’t share a connection with Eve Online’s game servers. A follow-up to the free-to-play FPS Dust 514 which was shut down in 2016, the game will be a dedicated PC title (Dust 514, if you recall, was a PlayStation 3 exclusive).

Into the Abyss is set to arrive on May 29 in celebration of the game’s 15th anniversary.

Eve Fanfest runs through April 14 in Harpa, Reykjavik, Iceland. If you’re interested in the latest news from the show but can’t make it out to Iceland, most of the event’s panels stream live over on CCP’s Twitch channel.