If you have been patiently awaiting the launch of the Switch version of Dark Souls Remastered, you are going to have exercise your patience just a little while longer.

Bandai Namco announced today that the game would not be ready by its original release date of May 25. It now has the vague launch window of “summer of 2018.” The Solaire amiibo figurine is also being pushed back to keep the releases in sync.

“Due to the nature of causality, we must announce that the Nintendo Switch version of [Dark Souls Remastered] will be pushed back to summer of 2018, and with it, the release of the Solaire of Astora amiibo,” the company announced from the Dark Souls Twitter account on Tuesday adding, “Rest assured, this time will ultimately be used to improve your journey to Lordran.”

Rest assured, this time will ultimately be used to improve your journey to Lordran. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) April 17, 2018

Bandai Namco says that the other versions (PC, PS4, and XB1) are still on track for May 25. So it is only the Switch version that is being delayed.

According to Polygon, the game was shown in working order at PAX East, so it is unclear what has come about that requires more attention. Of course, an obvious guess would be that they are having optimization issues.

With the Switch’s less powerful hardware, developers are probably having to squeeze as much juice as possible out of its processors to get the game running smoothly. Since the reboot of the 2011 PS3/XB360 game promises improved resolutions and framerates, optimization on the Switch is essential.

Personally, I would rather wait through a delay than deal with the bugs and issues of a rushed-to-deadline product.