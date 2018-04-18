Hyperloop technology is advancing quicker than many may think - the technology will soon be making its way to the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi.

According to a CNBC report, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) has officially signed a deal with Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer Aldar Properties PJSC to develop a Hyperloop "route, innovation center and visitor center" in the city.

For the unaware, a Hyperloop is an in-development form of transportation that could eventually propel passenger pods through huge tubes at high speeds using magnets. The concept was initially invented by Elon Musk, who went on to start the Boring Company - a company focused on constructing large underground tunnels to alleviate city traffic through Hyperloop technology.

At any rate, work on the Abu Dhabi Hyperloop project is scheduled to begin sometime in 2019. HTT hopes the first portion of the loop will be fully operational in 2020.

"This agreement creates the basis for the first commercial Hyperloop system in the world here in the Emirates,"

"This agreement creates the basis for the first commercial Hyperloop system in the world here in the Emirates," HTT chairman Bibop Gresta said in reference to their deal with Aldar Properties.

The 10-kilometer Hyperloop in question will be constructed near the site of Expo 2020 and the Al Maktoum International Airport, according to CNBC. HTT hopes to connect the Abu Dhabi-based Hyperloop to future Hyperloops in Al Ain, Dubai, Riyadh and Saudi Arabia, allowing for lightning-fast transportation between the major cities.