Back in May last year, Netflix sent Witcher fans into a fit of excitement by announcing that a TV series was being created based on the eight Andrzej Sapkowski novels, which inspired the brilliant games. Now, we know a little more about the show, including the number of episodes, shooting location, and that all-important (possible) release date.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the series’ writer, showrunner and executive producer, revealed in a series of tweets that there will be eight episodes in the first season and that only the pilot has been written so far, but it does need polish. Hissrich said the other seven episodes only exist in her head. And while she did give 2020 as a possible release timeframe, she followed this date with “who knows.”

Eight might not seem like a lot, but Hissrich said this was “the right call” to ensure they were “tight, action-packed, rich in character and story, without lagging in the middle of the season.”

We also found out that the series will be shooting somewhere in Eastern Europe, which seems like the perfect setting for the world of the Witcher.

WE'LL BE SHOOTING IN EASTERN EUROPE. Yes! This show couldn't exist anyplace else. Period. Also, I just spent ten days surrounded by Slavic eye-candy. I MUST come back, soon. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 20, 2018

In addition to Geralt of Rivia, Hissrich’s last update on the series revealed that Yennefer, Triss Merigold, Ciri, Regis the vampire (who appeared in the Witcher 3 expansion Blood and Wine), Emperor Emhyr var Emreis, and Dandelion (using his name from the novels, Jaskier) will all appear in the show.

While there had been rumors that an actor was already lined up to play Geralt, Hissrich said the characters hadn’t been cast yet. Personally, I still think Mads Mikkelsen would be perfect for the role.