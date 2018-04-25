Rumors surfaced last September claiming Amazon was working on two new media streaming devices – a mid-tier dongle and a flagship streamer that would carry a cube-shaped form factor. The former debuted a few weeks later with the latter expected to arrive in time for the holidays (or perhaps in early 2018).

Neither date materialized, however, which led some to question the legitimacy of the rumor. As it turns out, the device is very real.

AFTVnews, the same publication that tipped us off about the new devices late last year, recently discovered a splash page for the Fire TV Cube over on Amazon’s website. Unfortunately, Amazon didn’t share any information about the streamer outside of the fact that it does exist and offering to notify shoppers via e-mail when details are announced.

As per the original leak, the Fire TV Cube will essentially blend the functionality of a Fire TV set-top box with Amazon’s Echo digital assistant. It’ll purportedly feature an LED light bar and an IR blaster in addition to an array of ports (Ethernet and expandable storage were mentioned specifically). The cube should also be able to play 4K content, we’re told.

Additional details are coming soon, according to an Amazon representative. AFTVnews said last year that it’ll likely be priced north of $100.