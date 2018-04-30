We’ll finally find out if the LG G7 ThinQ lives up to the hype when it’s officially announced this Wednesday (May 2). Following earlier revelations about its 1000-nit display, iPhone X-style notch, and AI smarts, the company says its next flagship will also boast a “Boombox Speaker” that offers much louder sound and more bass compared to other smartphones.

LG specifies that the speaker increases base sound levels “by more than 6dB,” thereby enabling the G7 ThinQ to be ten times louder than a typical handset, which seems like quite a claim. It also doubles the amount of bass. Additionally, the bass levels can be further amplified by placing the phone on a flat surface.

All this is possible thanks to the Boombox Speaker’s use of a resonance chamber design within the phone. Judging from LG’s image (below), the speaker uses the G7’s entire body, which is said to offer ten times as much resonance space over conventional smartphone speaker modules.

The LG G7 ThinQ also comes with the same Hi-Fi Quad DAC that we saw in the G6, V30, and V30S ThinQ, which should please headphone users. The phone is also the first ever handset to support DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, according to LG, allowing 3D sound effects in 7.1, even when using a regular pair of headphones.

LG has confirmed that G7 ThinQ will feature a 6.1-inch QHD+ Super Bright Display that will be able to reach 1000 nits of brightness. We also know it comes with a notch, has a dual rear camera setup, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and is powered by the Snapdragon 845.