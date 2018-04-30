The first game in The Witcher trilogy can now be yours for free, so long as you’re willing to give up an e-mail address. GOG.com is offering The Witcher: Enhanced Edition as a freebie alongside a free Gwent Card Keg, a “loot box” for The Witcher Card Game that contains five cards.

The original Witcher game arrived in October 2007 courtesy of CD Projekt Red. The Enhanced Edition landed nearly a year later with a multitude of improvements including 200 new animations, improved dialogues in translated versions, better stability, a redesigned inventory system and significantly faster load times.

Gwent is a free-to-play, turn-based digital collectible card game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It is based on the card game of the same name featured in The Witcher novels and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition regularly retails for $9.99 on GOG.

It is unclear how long GOG plans to run the promotion so if you want to score these freebies, it’d be best to go ahead and subscribe ASAP, especially if you haven’t already played the game. Plus, if you’re not a fan of newsletters, there’s nothing stopping you from unsubscribing after scoring the goods (or seemingly creating a dummy e-mail account, if you don’t already have one for promos like this).