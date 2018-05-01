Despite Facebook's recent struggles, it's tough to deny the platform's massive success. Indeed, even in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook's user base has remained relatively strong.

This is due in no small part to Facebook's ongoing commitment to improving the platform over time for their users. Services like Facebook Live, Messenger and Groups are all extremely popular and combine features other social media platforms offer into one cohesive package.

While other social media websites may shake things up down the line, for the time being, Facebook seems eager to retain their lead.

At the company's F8 conference today, they announced that Messenger's built-in assistant, "M," will soon be able to help you out when you chat with strangers, friends or family that happen to speak a different language.

Specifically, the AI will be able to detect what language you (or your conversation partner) are speaking and offer automatic cross-translation. Both parties will be able to see that the other has turned on translation.

The functionality will initially be limited to use on Facebook's Marketplace platform and English to Spanish will be the only form of translation M will support at first. Facebook plans to add additional languages to the AI's translation repertoire at a later date.

If you're interested in trying this new feature out for yourself, Facebook says it will roll out to US users sometime in the coming weeks.