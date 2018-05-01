A giant theme park opened in Guizhou, China over the weekend. The resort is called “Oriental Science Fiction Valley” (OSFV) and has 35 SciFi-based attractions.

What sets the park apart from other amusement venues is that all of the rides are in VR. Visitors will be spending most of their time wearing a headset. Even the rollercoasters utilize the technology.

Another interesting and unique characteristic of OSFV is its Gundam-style statues. Throughout the resort, there are various manga-looking life-size robots. There is even one that towers over the park that is quite a sight.

The enormous statue stands over 173 feet and weighs 700 tons. The robot is the second tallest structure in the facility and can easily be seen from a distance outside the park. It even comes equipped with a bungee-jumping platform.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.