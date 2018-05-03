Large-capacity SD cards are great for storing lots of HD and 4K content, but for devices that record continuously, such as dash cams, body cams, and surveillance or security systems, reliability and endurance are just as important. That’s where Samsung’s aptly named Pro Endurance cards come in.

Samsung describes its new microSDHC/microSDXC cards as being built for intensive video monitoring applications, offering “industry-leading endurance.” They last around 25 times longer than other “speed-focused” cards, with the 128GB model able to handle up to 43,800 hours of 1080p video recording. That’s equal to five years of continuous use, and Samsung is backing up this claim with a five-year limited warranty.

The Pro Endurance cards can deliver read speeds of up to 100 MB/s with support for FHD recording and 4K with write speeds of up to 30MB/s.

Samsung says these cards are about as tough as you can get, able to withstand harsh environments and, as they feature the company's 4-proof protection, are water, temperature, magnetic, and X-ray-proof. They also ship with a full-size SD card adapter for devices that use the format.

“Consumers want to feel assured with their video surveillance solutions, and the need for longer-lasting, higher performing memory cards that can withstand extreme conditions and capture critical moments is at an all-time high,” said Un-Soo Kim, senior vice president of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Samsung Pro Endurance memory cards come in three capacities. Unsurprisingly, they’re not cheap. It’s $25 for the 32GB card, $45 for the 64GB version, and $90 for 128GB, but they could be the last SD card you need to buy for a long time.