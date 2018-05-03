It's fair to say autoplay videos are widely considered one of the most annoying forms of content out there, and perhaps for good reason. The average user likely doesn't find it fun to be bombarded with unexpected sound the moment they visit a website.

Indeed, in recent years, autoplay content has become frustrating enough for users that browser developers have been forced to take action.

To address the issue for their Chrome browser users, Google recently rolled out website auto-muting technology. This technology, while certainly a step in the right direction, was far from perfect. After all, some users might actually want content to play automatically on websites like Twitch or YouTube Live.

Fortunately, Google has announced a solution that should make everybody happy. Chrome is now capable of "learning your preferences" to discover which websites you're okay with seeing autoplay content on.

However, Google notes that the system isn't going to be perfect right from the start.

"As you teach Chrome, you may find that you need to click “play” every now and then, but overall the new policy blocks about half of unwanted autoplays," Chrome product manager John Pallett writes in the announcement. "...so you will have fewer surprises and less unwanted noise when you first arrive at a website."

To try the new personalized auto-muting feature out for yourself, simply download the latest version of Chrome - the new policy will be enabled by default, according to Pallett.