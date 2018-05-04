Data privacy isn't the only issue tech companies have been forced to contend with lately.

Foreign interference in US elections through web advertisements has also proven to be a major headache for tech giants like Google, Twitter and Facebook.

Facebook's plan to address the issue involves increasing transparency. The company will let users see what organization is behind the ad, what their political affiliations are, how many impressions the ad received and even how much money is being spent on it.

This information would remain public for a whopping four years after the ads initially run.

While Facebook may have their issues with political ads well in hand, Google has been somewhat silent on the issue.

That's changing now, though. In a blog post released today, Google's Kent Walker went over the company's plan to increase ad transparency.

Advertisers will be required to "confirm they are a U.S. citizen" or a lawful permanent resident before an election ad will be approved.

The first step of that plan involves mandatory "additional verification" for anyone who opts to purchase an election ad through Google in the US.

Specifically, advertisers will be required to "confirm they are a U.S. citizen" or a lawful permanent resident before their election ad will be approved.

Similar to Facebook, Google will also require election ad creators to include a "clear disclosure of who is paying [for the ad]," but it's unclear what exactly that might entail.

Google isn't stopping there, however. "This summer, we’ll also release a new Transparency Report specifically focused on election ads," Walker writes in the blog post. "This Report will describe who is buying election-related ads on our platforms and how much money is being spent."

Google also says they will build a "searchable library" for election ads, where anybody will be able to browse election ads purchased through Google and easily discover who paid for them.