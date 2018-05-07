Mozilla is getting ready for its fifth annual Global Sprint hackathon. Beginning on May 10 and extending a full 48 hours, the event will focus on encouraging collaboration across five areas to improve the internet.

Web literacy is the first of the five focus points. Projects in this category will help teach participants how to build content and go beyond simple consumption of existing materials. Openness projects will focus on transparency and promote the fair sharing of code and ideas.

Privacy and security, digital inclusion, and decentralization make up the remaining three areas of interest. Mozilla is advocating for a safer internet that is accessible by all, regardless of location. Decentralization is meant to prevent any entity from taking control of the internet so that slowing down or blocking access is not possible.

The hackathon is open to all participants worldwide. There are a variety of physical locations where the event will be taking place but it is also possible to join virtually and still contribute to projects.

Projects being worked on this year can be viewed on GitHub. One featured project is Aletheia, a decentralized platform for publishing scientific information. It is based on an Ethereum Blockchain and has a peer review process to ensure that only quality papers are shared.

Another project for 2018 is Common Voice. Current digital assistants routinely collect and make use of voice data from end users so that services can be improved. However, only the business that owns the assistant can access the stored voice data.

Mozilla is aiming to create a multi-lingual voice recognition technology with the help of the community. Volunteers submit their own voice which can then be used by any developer to train their own voice-enabled apps. Sharing all collected voice data will help rapidly improve and accelerate the development of voice recognition tools.