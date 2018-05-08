Google I/O 2018 conference kicks off today with a two-part keynote that will go over consumer applications first and a more developer-oriented session in the afternoon. Android P is expected to make its debut in some form, along with the latest word on Auto, Wear and Google's AI Assistant.

The keynote is set to start at 10 AM Pacific (1 PM Eastern, 6 PM London, 7 PM in Paris, 3 AM +1 day in Sydney). The developer keynote will take place two and a half hours later, at 12:45 PM Pacific.

Busy developer season started this month, with Facebook's F8 conference flying a bit under the radar this year. Microsoft's Build 2018 developer conference is on-going, and Apple's WWDC is scheduled to begin June 4.

So what do you think will the P stand for: Pie? Peppermint? Pancake? Pineapple? Parfait? Peanut?