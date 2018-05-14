Renowned video game designer Cliff Bleszinski dropped a bombshell on Monday, announcing on Twitter that Boss Key Productions is “effectively no more.”

Bleszinski left Epic Games in 2012 after 20 years on the job. After taking some time away from the industry, he returned to co-found Boss Key Productions alongside Arjan Brussee. Together, the duo led development on 2017’s LawBreakers and launched Radical Heights just over a month ago.

On Twitter, Bleszinski described LawBreakers as a great game that unfortunately failed to gain traction. In a last ditch attempt, they scrambled to produce their take on the huge battle royale genre with Radical Heights. The game was well received, Bleszinski said, but conceded it was too little, too late.

Looking ahead, the designer said he is going to take some time off and reflect. Bleszinski said he needs to focus on himself and his family, adding that video games will forever be a part of who he is. He hopes to make something new again someday but for now, he said he needs to withdraw and “take this time.”

Despite the closure, Bleszinski said the servers for Radical Heights will remain online for the near future. No further timetable was provided. As of writing, the free-to-play game is still listed on Steam, as is the $14.99 Founder’s Pack DLC.