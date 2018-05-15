Modern technology is a wondrous thing. Not only are there advanced AIs, virtual reality, and powerful computers in our pockets, but we also have something that addresses a very important need: self-chilling cans.

The cans debuted last week at fifteen 7-Eleven stores in Los Angeles. They’re used in a carbonated coffee line called Fizzics Sparkling Cold Brew Coffee and have been in development for 25 years by US packing manufacturer The Joseph Company International.

Buyers are able to activate an 8.4-ounce can by placing it upside down on a flat surface and twisting a knob at the bottom. This releases CO2 that lowers the temperature of the coffee within around 90 seconds. Once the hissing stops, the tasty beverage is ready to drink and is now about 30 degrees cooler.

“Because the self-chilling can technology is so groundbreaking, we wanted to introduce it with a super innovative beverage,” said Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven director of private brands, in a press release. “Sparkling coffee sodas met all the criteria. Previously available in some coffee shops, a handful of exclusive canned carbonated brews began showing up last summer. Fizzics will be the first that can be chilled on demand, bringing a new level of convenience to customers who want to enjoy a chilled drink whenever and wherever they are.”

Packing Digest notes that this isn’t the first iteration of the Chill-Can. But the previous version, which was licensed to Pepsi, used HFC134A as the main activating ingredient. The refrigerant raised concerns over its potential to speed global warming, leading to the cessation of manufacturing. The CO2 in the new version is recaptured from the atmosphere and reused in a process that has earned awards from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Mitchell Joseph, chairman/CEO of The Joseph Company and West Coast Chill, says there are no limitations on the type of liquids that can be chilled using his system. He adds that all West Coast Chill products will use the twist-activation technology going forward.

For those interested in trying Fizzics Sparkling Cold Brew Coffee, they cost $3.99 and come in three flavors: Regular, French Vanilla and Caramel.