Nintendo has really managed to turn things around in just a few short years. Coming off the flop that was the Wii U, the Japanese gaming giant needed a home run with its next product and it found just that in the Switch.

Nintendo revealed last month that it has sold 17.79 million Switch consoles since launch in March 2017, easily eclipsing the 13.56 million Wii U consoles sold during its five-year lifespan.

Much of Nintendo’s success as of late can be credited to the company’s willingness to think outside the box. Case in point is Nintendo Labo, the gaming and construction toy platform designed to teach the basic principles of programming, physics and engineering. It may sound like an education-first toy but as The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, The Roots and Ariana Grande recently demonstrated, Labo can be lots of fun.

In the clip, the gang performs Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry” using Labo creations including guitars, drums, pianos and even the robot kit. Sure, it’s an elaborate PR stunt (what isn’t these days?) but it’s neat nevertheless and shows what’s possible with Labo and a bit of creativity.

