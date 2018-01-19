Nintendo has always been known for their quirky yet innovative ideas as demonstrated by their pioneering of the motion control gaming industry with the Nintendo Wii so many years ago.

Though the Wii U was a misstep in the company's history, they hit their stride again with the release of the Nintendo Switch, a console that has bridged the gap between mobile and console gaming.

Beyond that, Nintendo has even encouraged the porting of third-party titles -- even those that aren't particularly family-friendly -- over to their new console, something the company hasn't done much of in the past.

It's safe to say that 2017 was a year of many firsts for Nintendo. However, even with the company's ambitious new direction in mind, it's unlikely that anybody could have foreseen their latest product idea: Nintendo Labo.

For the unaware, Nintendo Labo is a series of cardboard playsets that players can insert their Switch and its peripherals into to create additional gaming accessories. Thus far, we've seen cardboard robots, pianos, fishing rods and more.

Both of Nintendo's recently unveiled Labo sets are available for pre-order. The first is the Nintendo Labo Robot Kit. It will run you about $80 and includes everything you need to build the "Toy-Con Robot suit" which will let you "wear, control and turn yourself into an interactive on-screen robot."

The second kit has been dubbed the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit and includes the pieces you'll need to create "six different projects." These projects include two "Toy-Con RC Cars," a fishing rod, a house, a motorbike and a piano. The Variety Kit is a bit cheaper than the Robot kit at $70. Both are expected to launch on April 20.