From laptops to smartphones, some of us aren't quite ready to give up the ports manufacturers axe to create slimmer, space-saving devices. The CASA Hub PDC601 USB-C power adapter can expand the plugging potential of your devices, and it's on sale today for $49.

The smallest adapter of its kind, this hub expands your inputs with a USB Type-C PD port, three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a SD Card slot, and a microSD Card slot, so you can use more devices while still powering your laptop. You can charge laptops and phones quicker with its 80W power rating, and the aluminum housing protects against scratches, bumps, and electromagnetic interference for added longevity.

The CASA Hub PDC601 USB-C Power Adapter normally retails for $59, but TechSpot readers can get it on sale today for $49, saving more than 15 percent off.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.