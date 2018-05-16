Amazon has been rolling out quite a few quality-of-life changes for Alexa and Echo users lately.

In March alone, the company rolled out the "Brief Mode" feature which converts Alexa's responses to simple beeps, and "Follow-Up Mode" which lets you chain multiple Echo commands together without needing to repeat your device's wake word.

More recently, Amazon launched the "Remember This" feature for Alexa, essentially giving the virtual assistant a memory. With this feature, users can tell Alexa to remember a specific thing and recall that information at a later date.

Now, Amazon is keeping up their hot streak of updates with yet another Alexa feature. Specifically, the company has released a developer preview that will let skill developers choose from a wider range of Alexa voices for use in their projects.

Amazon is giving this choice to developers through their Polly text-to-speech service. Polly will let skill developers choose from eight different English voices and a wide variety of non-English voices.

Polly's voices are far from perfect, of course, but as they see more use, that could change. Regardless of their quality, though, many users will likely appreciate the added diversity these voices could add to their favorite Alexa skills in the future.