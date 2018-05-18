Cinematographer Phil Holland not all that long ago took delivery of the first Shootover K1 Hammerhead 6-axis gyro stabilized gimbal which allows for multiple cameras to be lined up and used in a panoramic array. He promptly put the rig to good use.

In its maiden voyage over New York City, the aerial camera array carried a trio of Red Weapon 8K VistaVision Monstro cameras on their side with Tokina 35mm T1.5 prime lenses and used them to shoot stunning footage of one of America’s most iconic cities.

The resulting 12K by 8K footage is 48.5 times the resolution of HD 1080p and full of captured detail. Once processed, it creates stunning 100-megapixel images with a sensor size of approximately 645 Medium Format Film. The video embedded above is an 8K export of the footage and is best viewed in fullscreen on a 4K or 8K display.

I’ve never visited NYC but this clip gave me an idea of just how enormous, vibrant and congested the city really is – perhaps more so than any other video I’ve viewed to date. Now, if I can just find an 8K screen to view it on…

