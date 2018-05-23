Disney’s Star Wars-themed land expansions at its amusement parks in California and Florida now have an opening date to look forward to.

Walt Disney Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge revealed in a recent blog post that the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attractions will open in the summer of 2019 at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and in late fall 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Disney Parks last month published a teaser video featuring construction footage from the expansion at the California resort. As you can see, this isn’t merely a new ride or two but an immersive attraction meant to fully engulf visitors in the Star Wars universe.

The next feature film in the Star Wars franchise - Solo: A Star Wars Story - arrives in theaters on May 25.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.