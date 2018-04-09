Disney has launched a new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars story, giving us an idea of what to expect from the movie and our best look yet at a young Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover.

The first Solo trailer, which launched back in February, wasn’t loved by every Star Wars fan, but this new clip is a definite improvement. We get to see Woody Harrelson as Beckett—Han’s mentor—along with Han’s childhood friend, Qi’ra, played by Emilia Clark—best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. There's also a slew of new aliens and some very cool battle scenes.

Much like Rogue One, Solo stands apart from the main Star Wars saga, though it does feature some of the universe’s most beloved characters, including a 190-year-old Chewbacca, along with famous ships such as the Millennium Falcon and TIE fighters.

Creating the story of a young Han Solo, who is portrayed by Alden Ehrenreich, hasn’t been an easy project, having suffered several production problems. Around four months after shooting began, original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who directed 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, were fired over “creative differences” and replaced by Ron Howard. Their exit reportedly came after constant clashes with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Howard is said to have made several changes, which include weeks spent reshooting certain scenes.

Hopefully, Solo will be as enjoyable as the excellent Rogue One, despite the behind-the-scenes issues. We’ll find out if it is closer to Attack of the Clones than The Empire Strikes back when it releases on May 25, with the premier taking place at Cannes ten days earlier.