Second graders at a school in Louisiana have expressed a dislike for cellphones while completing a classroom assignment. The students' distaste does not arise from some form of technophobia, but rather from their parents' use of the devices.

According to USA Today, elementary school teacher Jen Beason gave her class a prompted writing assignment. Four of the students expressed that they wished phones had never been invented.

“I don’t like the phone because my [parents] are on their phone everyday … I hate my mom’s phone and wish she never had one,” one student wrote.

Three other children expressed similar feelings.

Beason posted a photo of the student's commentary to her Facebook account, and it was shared more than 261,000 times before she switched it from public to friends only. The post was a real eye-opener for some parents and teachers.

“We had a class discussion about Facebook, and every single one of the students said their parents spend more time on FB then they do talking to their child. It was very eye-opening for me,” said one fellow teacher.

Indeed, as a society, we have taken our cell phone use for granted. Having the ability to check emails and other platforms that tie us to the rest of the world is both a blessing and a curse. Our ability to stay connected has never been more convenient than the devices that we keep in our pockets, but at what expense?

Going without your cell phone is not easy, as our own Rob Thubron can attest. However, hearing unapologetic youngsters expressing their true feelings about their parents' cell phone use is a wake-up call to other parents. Having kids myself, I try to limit my phone time when I am with them, but thinking about it, I could do better.

What about you? Do you have any limits that you set for yourself that you could share with others?